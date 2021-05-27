Get award-winning long form writing app Scrivener 3 for Mac, now $30 (Reg. $49)

Word processing apps are great for creating short documents, but completely unsuitable for writing a book. For this task, you need Scrivener 3 for Mac — an award-winning writing app designed specifically for long-form projects. You can get it now for just $29.99 (Reg. $49) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether it’s a novel, the script of a short film, or an essay for a magazine — all kinds of long-form writing involve some planning and research. While you can flick between various apps, it’s much easier to have everything you need in one workflow. Scrivener 3 for Mac provides this seamless experience, blending together text editing and project management in a single app.

The software offers several ways to organize information, including a digital corkboard and ring binder. You can also use the built-in outliner to plan out your prose, or enter Scrivenings mode to stitch segments of text together.

At the heart of Scrivener 3 is a full-screen text editor. You have the choice to keep things clean and free from distractions, or enter split view to reference your research. Auto-save ensures that chapters won’t go missing, and you can easily back up your work at any time.

Dozens of big-name authors, scriptwriters, and journalists use Scrivener. Among them is New York Times best-selling novelist, April Henry: “After years of suffering with Microsoft Word, I’ve finally found a program that makes it easy for me to write the way I want to write.”

Order today for just $29.99 to follow in her footsteps — be quick, this price only lasts until 6/1.

