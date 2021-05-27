We are now ready to gather all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw new Amazon lows on Apple Watch SE, alongside a notable TV show deals on iTunes and everything else in our Apple deal hub, but for now its on to the day’s best price drops on its digital App Stores. Highlights include the mysterious Hyperforma, a host of deals for the kids, Hero Siege: Pocket Edition, Roterra – Flip the Fairytale, and more. head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Modern Magic Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hero Siege: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Roterra Extreme – Great Escape: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: VERSUS: The Lost Ones: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: VERSUS: The Elite Trials: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tape: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My PlayHome: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: My PlayHome School: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My PlayHome Hospital: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My PlayHome Stores: $1 (Reg. $3)

Heads up music producers! All Moog iOS apps are now FREE (Reg. up to $30 each)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: play.js – JavaScript IDE: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Joke of the day: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST VIII: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: The Tea App: FREE (Reg. $2)

Mac: Cardhop: FREE (Reg. $20)

Mac: The Sims 2: Super Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)

More on Hyperforma:

Venture into a journey through the endless empty cyberspace, inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts. Immerse into the Ancient Network and uncover the secrets of the vanished civilization. Communicate with the Titanic Interfaces and hack their secured Forms. Secrets hidden in the Network are waiting for you.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!