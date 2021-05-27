Ninja refurb air fryers or multi-cookers are up to $130+ off today: Foodi Smart XL $166, more

Today only, Woot is offering some deep deals on Ninja kitchen appliances with up to $130 in savings. One standout is the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fryer Grill for $165.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $300 and still fetching as much at Best Buy, new models go for $250 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Sporting up to 500-degrees of “Cyclonic Grilling Technology,” it can sear, sizzle, bake, and crisp just about anything with a built-in 4-quart air fryer and enough space for up to six steaks on the grill top. A great option for small balconies or just when the weather doesn’t permit outdoor grilling, it has four smart protein settings, nine customizable doneness levels, and comes with a Foodi Smart Thermometer so you don’t need to purchase one separately. It ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,700 Amazon customers.

But if it’s just a dedicated air fryer to support summer cookouts you’re in need of, grab this highly-rated Chefman model for $40 instead. It’s only about half the size of the Ninja air fryer above, but that might very well be a worthy trade-off for some folks considering the massive price difference here. The 2-quart capacity is still great for side dishes and the like as well.

Then dig into the rest of today’s refurbished Ninja Woot sale for additional deals starting from $120 alongside a host of other kitchenware starting at $22. You’ll find air fryers, KitchenAid attachments, food savers, and much more right here.

We are also still tracking a notable deal on brand new models of Ninja’s 6-quart Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker with air frying via Amazon, but be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Air Fry Grill:

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill with Smart Cook System. The Smart XL grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer…Perfectly cook food on the inside to your desired doneness and char grill every side with 500F Cyclonic Grilling Technology and the Smart Cook System. 500F cyclonic air and the 500F grill grate combine to give you delicious char grilled marks and flavors.

