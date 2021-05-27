Sperry’s Flash Sale offers styles starting at $30 + free shipping: Sandals, boat shoes, more

Sperry is currently having a Flash Sale that’s offering select styles starting at $30. Prices are as marked. Update your footwear with deals on boat shoes, sneakers, boots, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Dock Slide PLUSHWAVE Sandals. This style is currently marked down to $30, which is $10 off the original rate. These sandals are cushioned for added comfort, lightweight, and the flexible base promotes a natural stride. The bottom outsole promotes traction, so these would be an excellent pool shoe. Plus, the slip-on design adds convenience when heading out the door. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!