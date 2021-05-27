Bring home a massive 236-inch screen: VANKYO projector Gold Box deals from $80 (Up to 55% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 55% off VANKYO projectors. One standout is the VANKYO Leisure 430W Mini Wi-Fi Projector for $89.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $200, we saw this one at closer to $130 earlier in the year and it is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon. Alongside Wi-Fi screen mirroring from iOS, Android, and Windows 10, it supports “full 1080p” resolutions with a 3500:1 contrast ration, a fan noise reduction system, and more. You’re looking at a 55,000-hour lamp life, a projection screen size between 40- and 236-inches, built-in Wi-Fi, and compatibility with a wide range of input options from a Fire TV stick to USB. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more VANKYO deals.

Also part of today’s Gold Box sale, you’ll find the 2020 upgraded VANKYO Leisure 430 Mini Projector for $79.99 shipped. That’s down from the regular $110 and the lowest we can find. This one has loads of connectivity options including HDMI, VGA, USB, microSD, and RCA AV as well as a 2000:1 contrast ratio and the ability to project screens up to 236-inches. It doesn’t support screen mirroring like today’s lead deal, but it is nearly as good in other departments, and for $10 less. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers.

Browse through the rest of today’s VANKYO Gold Box offers right here and then go check out our hands-on review of Anker’s new R2-D2 Nebula Capsule II Projector. You might also be interested in the latest Epson projector with a 3,800-lumen brightness as well as the Sony 4K projectors that just debuted at staggering prices and BenQ’s GS2 Portable Projector with AirPlay 2.

More on the VANKYO Leisure 430W Mini Wi-Fi Projector:

WiFi SYNCHRONIZE SMARTPHONE SCREEN: The VANKYO Leisure 430W projector adopts the latest WiFi mirroring connection function and is perfectly compatible with IOS, Android, and Windows 10. Brings you accessibility, affordability, and wireless freedom. The Mirror display function doesn’t support protected videos, because of copyright. (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu).

INCREDIABLE ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE: Leisure 430W projector has MStar Advanced Color Engine and 3500: 1 contrast provide vivid color and powerful contrast of images. The aspect ratio is 16:9/4:3. Incredible 1080P supported VANKYO Leisure 430W Mini Projector is ideal for your home environment and outdoor activities. ***Note: Not recommended for PPT or office presentations.***

