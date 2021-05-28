FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro sees first Amazon discount at $50 off

-
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Amazon low $50 off

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $749 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Normally fetching $799, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, matches the all-time low we saw as a pre-order discount at the start of the month, and is the very first Amazon discount to date.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro arrives powered by the M1 chip that has graced its most recent Macs. Alongside its 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’ll be able to count on all of the power of a MacBook thanks to Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support. That’s alongside all-day battery life, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Then make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

But if you can get away with an iPadOS experience that isn’t quite as pro, this morning saw a series of new all-time lows go live on the latest iPad Air. Bringing down prices to as low as $550, you’ll be able to save on entry-level models alongside Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations and more at up to $79 off.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple celebrates Memorial Day with $10 or less weekend ...
Take the fam to Margaritaville this summer: Frozen drin...
Skip the barber shop, these hair trimmer kits are up to...
Add a three Kasa Dimmer Switches to your smart home for...
Best Buy’s annual Memorial Day sale now live: Sav...
Nokia’s new budget-friendly 5.4 Android Smartphon...
Apple Watch Series 6 sees $70 Memorial Day discounts fr...
Have this upholstered sofa shipped to your door for $30...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Apple’s latest iPad Air now up to $79 off as new Amazon lows arrive

$79 off Learn More
$650

Amazon clears out Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $149 off

$149 off Learn More
Reg. $99

Apple’s Smart Folio for previous-generation iPad Pro on sale from $63 (Reg. up to $99)

From $63 Learn More
M1-enabled

Take M1 on-the-go with Apple’s latest MacBook Air at up to $149 off

$149 off Learn More
25% off

adidas Memorial Day Sale takes 25% off sitewide with deals from $5: Ultraboosts, more

From $5 Learn More
Weekend movie night

Apple celebrates Memorial Day with $10 or less weekend movie sale

$10 or less Learn More
$100 off

Take the fam to Margaritaville this summer: Frozen drink makers up to $100 off at Amazon

$320 Learn More
$50 off

This stainless steel 4.3-qt. Bella Air Fryer is $50 off for today only, now just $30 shipped

$30 Learn More