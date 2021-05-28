FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Magellan 2, Brutal Street 2, freebies, more

It is now time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Just make sure you check out this morning’s price drops on Apple Watch Series 6, the Satechi Memorial Day sale, and Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro. Then come right back here for all of today’s best price drops on apps via the App Stores. Highlights of today’s lineup include titles like Magellan Synthesizer 2, Brutal Street 2, Dungeon Warfare 2, freebies for the kids, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Princess Rapunzel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Little Mermaid: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brutal Street 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Kauldron: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Galileo Organ 2: $7 (Reg. $15)

Plus more Yonac music production apps up to 50% off

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Diagrams: $15 (Reg. $23)

Today’s best game deals: Sackboy Big Adventure $50, Sonic Mania $10, much more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Modern Magic Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hero Siege: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Roterra Extreme – Great Escape: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: VERSUS: The Lost Ones: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: VERSUS: The Elite Trials: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tape: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My PlayHome: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: My PlayHome School: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My PlayHome Hospital: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My PlayHome Stores: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Magellan Synthesizer 2:

A classic is reborn! With its introduction nearly a decade ago, Magellan pushed the boundaries of iOS technology and quickly took its place among the platform’s most popular synths. Continuing this pedigree, Yonac’s flagship Magellan Synthesizer 2 is a new alchemy of pristine sounds, innovative features, and devotion to user friendliness — all the same preserving the wicked soul of the original. Cutting-edge synthesis technology, punchier tones, warmer filters, greater modulation options, AUv3, MPE, brand-new presets: these are just a few of Magellan’s features for a whole new era.

