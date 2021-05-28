FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Go pro with Blendtec’s Total Classic Blender + 8-yr. warranty, now $261 (Reg. up to $400)

-
Reg. $330+ $261

Amazon is now offering the Blendtec Total Classic Original Blender for $261.19 shipped. Regularly $400 direct, and typically fetching closer to $330 or so at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $139 in savings and the lowest price we can find. if you’re looking for a professional upgrade to take your home chef game up a notch our two, today’s offer might be just what you’re looking for. Alongside the included 8-year warranty, this model will make short work of just about anything you throw at it and it can even heat up the soups and sauces with simple blade friction. Speaking of which, the stainless-steel forged blade is joined by 6 pre-programmed cycles and 10-speed manual control alongside a 75-ounce BPA-free four-sided jar. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Still a bit much for your home chef needs? This Ninja Professional Countertop Blender hits a nice middle ground between affordable and pro at $90 and with a solid 4+ star rating from over 25,000 Amazon customers. Its not going to be as powerful as the Blendtec, nor does it ship with the 8-year warranty, but it is still a great option that will save you a ton by comparison. 

Along with today’s Margaritaville frozen drink makers at up to $100 off, our home goods deal hub is really starting to heat up ahead of Memorial Day weekend. You’ll find solid price drops available on everything from Instant Pot’s Duo Nova 6-Quart Multi-Cooker and this now $30 Bella Air Fryer to Cuisinart’s highly-rated 12-Cup Coffeemaker and more. That’s on top of some some great deals on home decor/furniture like these square floating shelves, this offer on Walker Edison’s Wren TV Stand at $108.50, and more

More on the Blendtec Total Classic Original Blender:

  • Easy blending cycles: 1-touch buttons, 6 pre-programmed cycles, pulse, and 10 speed manual control with the ability to achieve a variety of textures. Complete control to adjust your blending at any time while blending
  • Patented blade/80% thicker: stainless-steel forged blade, with wings, for amazingly smooth blends (10x stronger than other blender blades). note: Blade is not sharp, blade is dull. No more cuts and pokes. Self-cleaning: add a little soap and water, your jar can clean itself in less than 1 minute
  • Large batches: BPA-free four-sided jar is a 75 ounce volume jar with 32 ounce blending capacity (wet or dry) ideal for blending beverages for 3-4 people

