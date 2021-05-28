Caseology’s 4-pack of clear AirTag protectors and Vault case up to 20% off, deals from $10

The official Caseology Amazon store is offering its 4-pack of its AirTag Protective Film Sticker Skins for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. However, if you add this 4-pack of skins to your cart alongside the regularly $15 Caseology Vault AirTag keychain, you can knock an additional 20% off the total yielding prices of $10.02 and $12.76, respectively. These are the lowest prices we have tracked on both items since release. The Caseology Vault is already featured as one of the best AirTag cases out there in our roundup, and the 4-pack of skins just add even more scratch protection for your new Apple item trackers. They are thin enough so that the “case remains flush with the AirTag” and features a flexible frame for “quick application and removal.” Ratings are light on the skins but the Vault has already received a 4+ star rating from over 160 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need the case? Take a look at these 6-packs of ArmorSuit clear AirTag skins at $9 Prime shipped instead. And be sure to browse through our aforementioned roundup for even more protective film solutions and cases starting from just $2.

Be sure to check out the WaterField’s new leather AirTag Luggage Tag and Keychain with steel barrel closures as well as the latest from Nomad, then dive into the rest of our AirTag accessory coverage below:

More on the Caseology AirTag Protective Skins:

Comes with 4 AirTag film protectors

Protective film that comes in two finishes—clear or brushed aluminum finish

Quick and easy sticker application process

Ultra thin durable film to keep pesky scratches away

Caseology 4-Pack 4Pcs Protective Film Sticker Skin for Apple Airtags (2021) [AirTag Case Not Included]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!