The DiscountMags Memorial Day sale is now live with deals starting from just over $3.50 per year. You’ll find price drops on everything from Bon Appetit and Cook’s Illustrated to National Geographic, Esquire, and GQ, just for starters. This is a great chance to refresh your existing subscription at a major discount, lock-in some easy gifts (all titles can be sent to a different address), or score yourself a fresh new subscription at well under full price. Head below for a closer look.

DiscountMags Memorial Day sale:

There are loads of fantastic deals in the DiscountMags Memorial Day sale, but there are a few to watch out for. And by that we mean you can score Men’s and Women’s Health, as well as Consumer Reports for slightly less in the ongoing Deals of the Week sale right here. Outside of those, you’re looking at some of the best prices of the year and the lowest totals we can find.

One standout here is GQ magazine at $4.50 per year with free shipping, no auto renewals and zero sales tax. Currently sitting at $10 via Amazon, today’s offer is one of the best price drops of the year and a great time to jump in. It covers the latest news in men’s fashion with exhaustive recommendations, grooming tips, and wide-ranging features on TV, art, politics, literature, and more.

Browse through the entire DiscountMags Memorial Day sale right here for additional deals from $3.50 per year. Then go dive into our May reading list and claim your Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies while you still can.

More on GQ magazine:

Dive into GQ’s culture-defining covers with Timothée Chalamet, Travis Scott, Zendaya, Daniel Craig, LeBron James, and more. From dynamic storytelling to elevated style—if it’s at the center of the zeitgeist, it’s in the magazine. Subscribe now and never miss bleeding-edge fashion from all over the world, captivating photography from innovative artists, and unforgettable profiles and longform journalism. Find the best routines to improve your wellness, strength, and endurance, featuring exercise, mental health, and nutrition tips from GQ’s experts.

