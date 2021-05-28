FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Express Long Weekend, Big Sale Event takes 40% off sitewide with deals from $10

-
FashionExpress
40% off From $10

The Express Long Weekend, Big Sale offers 40% off sitewide including new arrivals and clearance items too. Prices are as marked. Refresh your wardrobe with deals on shorts, tops, jackets, shoes, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Solid 10-inch Temp Stretch Shorts. This style is currently marked down to $36 and originally went for $60. It’s available in seven color options and the shorts are infused with stretch for added comfort. This material is also sweat-wicking and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style also pairs nicely with t-shirts, button-down shirts, polos, and much more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Express customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Express

About the Author

adidas Memorial Day Sale takes 25% off sitewide with de...
Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale is back! Sav...
Kate Spade debuts new Pride collection, pledges up to $...
Disney’s massive Twice Upon a Year Sale from $4: ...
Celebrate Fourth of July and Memorial Day with these ne...
Clarks Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide with de...
Cole Haan Memorial Day takes extra 20% off dress shoes,...
GAP Summer Kickoff Event takes up to 50% off sitewide +...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

PrAna’s Memorial Day Event takes 25% off sitewide w/ deals from $20: Shorts, t-shirts, more

From $20 Learn More
60% off

Macy’s Memorial Day Sale takes up to 60% off + extra 20% off: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more

+ 20% off Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Sackboy Big Adventure $50, Sonic Mania $10, much more

$50 Learn More
25% off

adidas Memorial Day Sale takes 25% off sitewide with deals from $5: Ultraboosts, more

From $5 Learn More
Weekend movie night

Apple celebrates Memorial Day with $10 or less weekend movie sale

$10 or less Learn More
$100 off

Take the fam to Margaritaville this summer: Frozen drink makers up to $100 off at Amazon

$320 Learn More
$50 off

This stainless steel 4.3-qt. Bella Air Fryer is $50 off for today only, now just $30 shipped

$30 Learn More
Save 33%

Skip the barber shop, these hair trimmer kits are up to 33% off starting at $31

From $31 Learn More