Express Long Weekend, Big Sale Event takes 40% off sitewide with deals from $10

The Express Long Weekend, Big Sale offers 40% off sitewide including new arrivals and clearance items too. Prices are as marked. Refresh your wardrobe with deals on shorts, tops, jackets, shoes, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Solid 10-inch Temp Stretch Shorts. This style is currently marked down to $36 and originally went for $60. It’s available in seven color options and the shorts are infused with stretch for added comfort. This material is also sweat-wicking and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style also pairs nicely with t-shirts, button-down shirts, polos, and much more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Express customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!