Illuminate a 492-foot path with these tactical flashlights, two for $10 Prime shipped (Save 22%)

Lepro (99% lifetime positive feedback from 110,000+) via Amazon is offering two LE LED Tactical Flashlights for $10.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.20 of the lowest price we have tracked over the last two years. There’s no doubt that a smartphone can function as a flashlight in a pinch, but it won’t shine nearly as bright as dedicated units like these. For instance, these are able to illuminate an up to 492-foot path, something that’s impossible for the built-in flash on an iPhone or Android device to pull off. Each unit boasts a pocket-friendly size and accepts AAA batteries to make it quick and simple to replenish power in seconds. Even better, your initial batch of batteries is included with today’s purchase. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need quite as much power or as high quality of a build, consider this 2-pack of EVEREADY LED Flashlights at $6 Prime shipped. Amazon shoppers love these with an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from over 5,000 shoppers. Bear in mind that they’ll be much bulkier and accept D batteries instead of ever-popular AAAs.

LE LED Tactical Flashlight features:

PORTABLE SMALL SIZE – Our LED flashlight is portable small size, Length: 4.2in, Diameter: 1.2; Weight 128g, fits well in your hand or pocket. Compact to fit easily into your pocket wherever you go.

SUPER BRIGHT & LONG-LASTING – Equipped by LED, the beam distance of flashlight is up to 492ft. Luminous flux is about 140 lumen in full brightness. Easily light up an entire room.

SKID-PROOF DESIGN & WATER RESISTANT DESIGN – Impact and Water Resistant (IPX4), premium aluminum casing resists rust and corrosion

