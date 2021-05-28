FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $600+ on Optoma’s renewed 4K Home Theater Projector with HDR10, more from $75

$601 off $1,199

Optoma’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its UHD60 4K Ultra High Definition Home Theater Projector for $1,199 shipped. This is a refurbished model backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee (more details below). Regularly $2,000 and currently on sale for $1800 new, today’s offer saves you up to $600 for the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking for a proper projector solution with true 4K UHD 2160p resolution, this might very well be it. It sports 3,000 lumens of brightness, HDR10 compatibility, a DCI-P3 color gamut, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for exceptional projected picture quality. Connectivity includes HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 as well as “FireTV 4K, Chromecast Ultra, Roku 4K, Apple TV 4K, Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, PCs, Macs, mobile devices and more.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below. 

If you’re not overly concerned with achieving a 4K display, take a look at this deal on the VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector. You can now score it on Amazon for $74.99 shipped, down 25% from the usual $100 price tag. It carries best-seller status and a 4+ star rating from over 18,000 Amazon customers, You’re dropping down to 1080p here with slightly less connectivity options, but, needless to say, it is a far more budget-friendly solution than today’s lead deal. 

Be sure to check out our hands-on review for Anker’s new R2-D2 Nebula Capsule II Projector. Then hit up our coverage of the latest Epson projector and these astronomically priced Sony 4K projectors with X1 processors while you’re at it. We also took a closer look at BenQ’s GS2 Portable Projector with AirPlay 2 and colorful visuals just last month. 

More on the Optoma UHD60 4K Home Theater Projector:

  • True 4K UHD 3840×2160 2160p resolution, bright 3000 lumens, and cinematic color with Rec.709. Keystone not supported
  • HDR-Compatible – HDR10 produces the brightest whites, deepest blacks, and life-like color due to the REC.2020 wide color gamut and DCI-P3 color gamut compatibility
  • Dynamic Black delivers 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for exceptional black levels. Displayable colors: 1073.4 Million, aspect ratio: 16:9 native, 4:3 compatible

Amazon refurbishment details:

Product works and looks like new. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. This pre-owned product has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers. here will be no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length.

