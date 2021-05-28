Spider-Man: Miles Morales Art of the Game hardcover book hits Amazon low at $24 + more

Amazon is offering the hardcover Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Art of the Game collector’s book for $23.85 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally as much as $40, it has more regularly sold for $30 over the last several months and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Perfect timing for folks that just picked up a copy of the game during Days of Play PlayStation sale (still live right here), this is a 192-page book filled with concept art and in-game renderings as well as detailed profiles of the game’s “characters, locations, tech, gadgets, Spider suits and much more.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more gaming book deals.

If the Miles Morales book isn’t doing anything for you, considering bringing a piece of Marvel’s Spider-Man home in the form of this adorable Miles Morales Funko POP!. It sells for $11.50 Prime shipped at Amazon and carries solid ratings, just like the rest of the Funko characters. But be sure too heck out the other Spider-Man and gaming book deals below as well.

More gaming book deals:

Head over to this morning’s console game roundup for the first price drops on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 and PlayStation 5, alongside a host of other notable offers including the Demon’s Souls remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Sonic Mania, and much more. But whatever you do, Spidey fan or otherwise, go feast your eyes on the massive 32-inch tall Daily Bugle LEGO set we recently got a look at.

More on the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Art of the Game:

The creative process of this much-anticipated game is captured in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – The Art of the Game. This lush, hardback book showcases the remarkable concept art and in-game renderings created by the talented development team creating the game in collaboration with Marvel. Characters, locations, tech, gadgets, Spider suits and much more are presented in all their incredible detail, accompanied by unique insights from the artists and developers behind the game.

