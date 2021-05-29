Apple Health integration headlines Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical at $279 shipped (2021 low)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical for $279 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d love to burn calories while working, Cubii Pro is certainly worth considering. It fits underneath your desk and paves the way for keeping your legs moving when you’d otherwise be sedentary. Burning calories during the workday will arguably free up time you’d otherwise have to spend at the gym. Best of all, it pairs with your smartphone over Bluetooth and can sync data with popular platforms like Apple Health, Fitbit, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If Bluetooth connectivity and syncing metrics to platforms like Apple Health isn’t of concern to you, definitly consider this Stamina Inmotion Elliptical at $110. It’s also made to slide underneath a desk and will help keep your legs moving throughout the day. More than 10,700 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical features:

Designed with ultra-smooth gearing and a compact design, Cubii home ellipticals are ideal for exercising at home or the office without stressing your joints!

The Cubii mobile app syncs with iPhone and Android cellphones, Fitbit smart bands, and Apple Health Kit to track your distance pedaled, calories burnt, and more.

Workout while you work or rehab while you rest! The Cubii under desk elliptical is perfect for use at your desk, the couch, or even at your dining room table.

