Amazon slashes up to 60% off thermal-insulated curtains, now priced from $8.50 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Deconovo (99% lifetime positive feedback from 47,000+) via Amazon is offering up to 60% off thermal insulated curtains. Our top pick is the Silver Wave Foil 52- by 84-inch Room Darkening Curtains for $32.63 shipped. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.68 of the lowest price we have tracked. While blinds are often a go-to when you’re after privacy or simply want to shut out some light, decorative curtains can arguably take the look of your space to new heights. This specific includes two panels that span 52 by 84 inches and each has 8 stainless steel grommets for easily hanging from most curtain rods. These feature a triple-wave fabric construction that darkens your room, reduces noise, and helps lock in temperatures. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find top picks from the sale priced as low as $8.50.

More curtains on sale:

Keep the ball rolling when you also cash in on our roundup of Memorial Day desk discounts from $30. You can also snag three square floating shelves at $13, an upholstered sofa for $305 shipped, and even Walker Edison’s Wren TV Stand at $108.50.

Deconovo Room Darkening Curtain features:

  • Offered in sets of 2 panels per package, each measuring 52W x 84L inch. Each panel integrate 8 stainless grommets suitable for most curtain rods on the market for a hassle-free usage.
  • Features one of Deconovo’s exclusive patterns designed to add character to your home without clashing with your decor. The silver foil printed wave pattern will fit perfectly your bedroom, living room, home office, kitchen and kids room.
  • Triple wave fabric construction that darkens considerably your room and provide a certain level of noise reduction and thermal insulation for improved privacy and comfort. Choose a darker color for up to 98% light blocking capacity.

