This colorful solar garden light just hit an all-time low of $23.50 (Save 33%)

-
AmazonHome Goods
33% off $23.50

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the OxyLED Solar Garden Outdoor Light for $23.74 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Want to add a pop of color to your lawn or garden without adding much hassle to your daily routine? If so, this solar-powered light is certainly worth considering. During the day it absorbs sunlight to refuel an integrated 2000mAh battery which is then used to power a colorful light at night. A built-in sensor allows it automatically toggle on at dusk and off at dawn. On gloomy days you can also refuel this lamp using an integrated charging port. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d like something a bit more traditional, check out OxyLED’s 49.2-foot LED Strip Lights for $14 Prime shipped. You’ll get three 16.4-foot RGB strands that can be connected together to span a total of just over 49 feet. These can sense music and shake up lighting while automatically keeping up with the beat.

OxyLED Solar Garden Outdoor Light features:

  • Auto ON/OFF: Do not worry about remembering to turn on the lights. Let OxyLED do the work for you! The light will switch on automatically at dusk and will switch off automatically at dawn.
  • 2 Ways of Charging: The high-efficiency solar panel soaks up sunlight for sustainable power. A full charge takes 6 hours and can provide an incredible 10 hours of continuous light in darkness. No sunlight? No problem! Equipped with a 2000mAh rechargeable battery, this garden light is USB rechargeable.

