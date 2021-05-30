FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Burst into summer reading with 87% off best-selling Kindle eBooks starting at $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of best-selling Kindle eBooks and more, starting from $2. Our top pick today is Edith Hamilton’s #1 best-selling anthology, Mythology: Timeless Tales of Gods and Heroes 75th Anniversary Edition for $3.99. Usually selling for a whopping $30, these savings are among today’s largest at a full 87% off.

Including 248 pages of newly illustrated myths and legends from the Hellenic canon, this classic is a must-have companion for anyone who gets caught up wondering about our constellations, some of our oldest literature, and the men and monsters behind them. Raking in 4.8/5 star ratings from over 5,600 satisfied readers, this is just one of the dozens of iconic pieces on sale today. So hit the jump for even more of our eBook top picks.

More Kindle eBook top picks:

While you’re here, don’t miss out on Amazon’s massive 60% off thermal-insulated curtain sale to help build your coziest reading nook yet. And for the gamers and hobbyists, check out LEGO’s 7,500-piece Millennium Flacon down to its lowest price of the year, plus ROCCAT’s Vulcan Pro Optical Gaming Keyboard is seeing a rare discount at 20% off.

Elgato’s best-selling Cam Link 4K falls to new 20...
Bring-on the BBQ! NutriChef’s Bluetooth Smart Mea...
Give your child a head-start with 50% off your first Bi...
Samsung’s Curved 4K HDR UHDTVs upgrade movie nigh...
Let Comfier’s line of personal massage devices me...
Bring the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones on your nex...
Amazon launches Echo Memorial Day sale with Alexa speak...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro fall to new Amazon low at $150 ...
