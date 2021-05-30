Give your child a head-start with 50% off your first Bitsbox Kids Coding package, now $15

Today only, as part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deals of the Day, Bitsbox is offering your first delivery of its Kids Coding Subscription Box for $14.99 shipped. After that, it auto-renews for the usual $30 rate, but you can cancel anytime. This is the first discount we’ve ever tracked for Bitsbox, marking the lowest price we can find. Founded by two former Google techs, Bitsbox is a colorful, imaginative introduction into the world of coding for ages 6-12. Each box comes with a variety of games, puzzles, and more that your child will actually code to make function. Absolutely no previous experience is necessary, and each month a new topic will be explored to round out their coding education. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 750 parents. See below for more.

For a slightly more hands-on approach, check out MEL’s DIY STEM boxes for ages 5-16+. These cover a wider variety of topics from rocket physics and paper machines to infinite light boxes and even full on chemistry sets. There’s a wide array of boxes to work through, each tailored to challenge and engage different age groups. Everything you need comes right in the box, including a code to access VR lessons from a professional science teacher. Rated an average 4+ stars from over 1,000 science enthusiasts.

And when it’s time to kick back and call it a day, the whole family can enjoy curling up in front of a Samsung Curved 4K HDR UHDTV, starting at $498. These beauties deliver unprecedented 4K quality streaming and live TV, so whether it’s game day or family movie night, everyone can relish in the beyond-lifelike visuals and audio. Speaking of taking a load off, have you seen these Comfier personal massage devices from $28.50? From full-body shiatsu to arthritis-fighting hand and knee heat pads, it’s never a bad time to splurge on some added personal comfort and stress-relief.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!