Elgato’s best-selling Cam Link 4K falls to new 2021 low at $105 (Save 20%), more

Amazon currently offers Elgato Cam Link 4K for $104.73 shipped. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new 2021 low. Elgato Cam Link 4K elevates your setup with the ability to capture up to 4K 30FPS or 1080p60 content to your PC or Mac. Ideal for streamers looking to bring console gameplay to Twitch or anyone wanting to use a DSLR as a webcam, this adapter packs low-latency performance and a USB-A interface with HDMI port for plugging in a variety of inputs. Over 3,890 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, earning it #1 best-seller status at Amazon. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon currently offers the Elgato Wave:3 USB Condenser Microphone for $141.97. Typically fetching $160, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price of the year and comes within $6 of our previous mention. If your audio could use a boost instead of video, the Elgato Wave:3 microphone delivers with USB connectivity, a tight cardioid polar pattern, proprietary distortion reduction, and a built-in mount. There’s also a multi-function button wheel on the front that can be customized to adjust volume or perform various other actions. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review, and over 3,200 Amazon customers have agreed with a 4.7/5 star rating.

Or if you can just get away with a more basic upgrade for your Twitch streams and Zoom calls, we’re still tracking the very first discount on Microsoft’s new Modern Webcam. Delivering 1080p recording with HDR, it has dropped to $60 alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide.

Elgato Cam Link 4K features:

Easily connect your DSLR, camcorder, or action cam to your PC or Mac

Go live on any platform in no time thanks to ultra-low-latency technology

Broadcast in stunning quality up to 1080P60 or 4K at 30 FPS

Shoot and produce within your favorite tools; Real-Time Feedback

Record footage directly to your hard drive without time restrictions

