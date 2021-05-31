Dick’s Sporting Goods cuts up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Brooks, more from $15

Dick’s Sporting Goods Memorial Day Weekend Sale offers up to 50% off thousands of styles. Prices are as marked. Score deals on top brands including Nike, adidas, Brooks, Under Armour, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s adidas Post Game Jogger Pants that are very on-trend for this season. This style is currently marked down to just $36 and originally went for $45. These joggers are great for lounging, post workouts, or everyday events and you can choose from four color options too. The tapered leg and cuffed hem is also flattering and the material is breathable for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

