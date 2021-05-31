In addition to paying respect to the holiday, Memorial Day is a great way to save big at top fashion retailers. This includes up to 70% off original rates and some are even throwing in free delivery fees as well. Now is also a perfect time to update your wardrobe for warm weather so be sure to take advantage of these spectacular prices. Head below to find a convenient list rounding up all of the best Memorial Day Fashion deals.

If you’re looking to boost your summer workouts you will want to check out the adidas Memorial Day Event. You will save 25% off across the site with deals starting at just $5. One of the most notable deals is the Ultraboost DNA CC_1 Shoes that currently marked down to $135 and originally were priced at $180. These shoes have responsive cushioning to help you go further. This would also be a fantastic option for Father’s Day gifting and you can choose from an array of color options.

Now that summer is upon us, Ray-Ban is also giving you an opportunity to update your shades. The entire site is 20% off sitewide as well as free delivery. The Total Black Aviator Sunglasses are a standout from this sale and can be styled by men and women alike. This style is timeless to wear for years to come and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. They’re currently marked down to $169 and for comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $211.

Activewear

Casual and Formalwear |

Ray-Ban: updates your sunglasses with 20% off sitewide + free shipping

Levi’s: 30% off sitewide + extra 50% off already-reduced styles

Crocs: cuts extra 25% off already-reduced styles from $18

Express: 40% off sitewide with deals from $10

Clarks: 30% off sitewide with deals from $35 + free shipping

Fossil: extra 40% off all sale items + free shipping: Watches, wallets, more

Cole Haan: extra 20% off dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, more

GAP: up to 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

Sperry: styles starting at $30 + free shipping: Sandals, boat shoes, more

Macys: up to 60% off + extra 20% off: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more

TOMS: up to 70% off over 350 styles from $20: Sneakers, sandals, more

Perry Ellis: extra 30% off sale items from just $9: Polos, pants, more

