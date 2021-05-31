FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Memorial Day iOS + Mac app deals: Moonlighter, RAW Power, War of Mine, SteamWorld, more

We are now ready to gather all of the best Mac and iOS app deals for Memorial Day. While you’ll find loads of big-time price drops for the holidays, be sure to check out this offer on Apple’s Space Gray Magic Keyboard, these Apple Watch Series 6 deals, and this rare discount on AirPods Max, alongside everything else in our Apple hub. Then head right back here for all of today’s most notable price drops on the App Stores. Highlights include titles like Moonlighter, RAW Power, Neo Monsters, This War of Mine, 911 Operator, SteamWorld Quest, and many more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best Memorial Day Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cardstock: Sports Card Scanner: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RAW Power: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $5 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Into The Dark : Narakan: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sun & Moon 3D Planetarium Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flood Maps & ZDs: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hero Siege: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST VIII: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Diagrams: $15 (Reg. $23)

Mac: Cardhop: FREE (Reg. $20)

Mac: The Sims 2: Super Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)

Memorial Day game deals: PGA TOUR 2K21, Tsushima, LEGO, Spider-Man, Pokémon, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Princess Rapunzel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Little Mermaid: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brutal Street 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Kauldron: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Galileo Organ 2: $7 (Reg. $15)

Plus more Yonac music production apps up to 50% off

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Moonlighter:

During a long-passed archaeological excavation, a set of Gates were discovered. People quickly realized that these ancient passages lead to different realms and dimensions – providing brave and reckless adventurers with treasures beyond measure. Rynoka, a small commercial village, was founded near the excavation site providing refuge and a place for adventurers to sell their hard-earned riches. Moonlighter is an Action RPG with rogue-lite elements following the everyday routines of Will, an adventurous shopkeeper that dreams of becoming a hero.

