FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Charging Stand $20 (Save 33%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesChoetech
Save 50% From $6

CHOETECH’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Magnetic Wireless Charger with stand for $19.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, beats the previous price cut by $3, and marks the second-best price to date. CHOETECH’s MagSafe charger lets you take advantage of the magnetic wireless refueling features of the iPhone 12 lineup without paying for Apple’s pricier first-party accessory. This one features a 5-foot USB-C cable as well as a compact metal design that pairs with a stand for keeping an eye on notifications and the like through the day. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 2,900 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Snap and secure your iPhone 12 for easy viewing while getting the fastest possible wireless charge at the same time. The magnetic surface automatically connects your phone to the “sweet spot,” avoiding slowdown or interference. Charge your iPhone 12 on the magnetic stand surface, or just rest your iPhone 12, AirPods or other earphones on the magnetic charging pad for a fast wireless charging.

Adjust your iPhone 12 pro max to find the ideal viewing angle for movies or messages. Charge vertically or horizontally to get the whole picture while powering up your phone. Compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and MagSaf-e cases for iPhone 12. (Not compatible with iPhone 11 or earlier models, or with non-MagSaf-e phone cases.)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Choetech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

meross Smart Wi-Fi White/Color LED Bulbs from $12.50 at...
Score the 11,000-lumen ThruNite TN36 limited-edition LE...
Best Memorial Day 2021 Deals: Save on the latest from A...
Victrola’s cast iron grill press falls to best pr...
Memorial Day 4K TV deals: LG 55-inch OLED all-time low,...
Add Microsoft’s official Xbox Stereo Headset to y...
ROCCAT’s Vulcan 120 AIMO Gaming Keyboard returns ...
Govee’s Bluetooth 66-foot RGB LED Light Strip + 5...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 48%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 100W USB-C Charger $28 (Save 30%), more

From $10 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Adjustable Aluminum Stand $9 (Save 25%), more

From $5 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: 3-Outlet Power Strip w/ USB-C $9 (Save 50%), more

From $7 Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: LED Desk Lamp with 5W Qi Charger $16 (Save 60%), more

From $14 Learn More
10% off

Belkin’s new MagSafe chargers see rare discounts from $36 in Verizon’s accessory sale

Rare savings Learn More

Best Memorial Day fashion deals 2021: Nike, adidas, North Face, Ray-Ban, more

up to 70% off Learn More
30% off

meross Smart Wi-Fi White/Color LED Bulbs from $12.50 at Amazon: 2- or 4-pack up to 30% off

From $12.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Score the 11,000-lumen ThruNite TN36 limited-edition LED flashlight at an Amazon low of $110

$110 Learn More