Victrola’s cast iron grill press falls to best price in years at $11 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Victoria Cast Iron Grill Press for $11.04 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $20, today’s deal beats our last mention by $2 and is the best price we’ve tracked in over a year. For comparison, the best price we’ve tracked is $10 back in 2018. If you’re looking for a great way to upgrade your grilling game, this is it. Victrola’s cast iron grill press features a removable, cool-touch wooden handle that makes it easy to pick up and put down this press. It weighs over two pounds and measures more than 8- by 4-inches. It can transfer and retain heat evenly to help speed up the cooking process. Plus, it’s pre-seasoned with 100% non-GMO flaxseed oil. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands of at-home chefs.

If you don’t mind waiting a week or so, and ditching the Victrola namesake, then picking up this Norpro cast iron press is a great alternative. Given it costs $9 on Amazon, it saves a few bucks over what you’d spend on the deal above. However, it only measures 6.75- by 4-inches, so it’s smaller than Victrola’s option above.

Don’t forget that Royal Gourmet and Weber charcoal/pellet grills are on sale this Memorial Day. Pricing starts at $138, and you’ll find up to $200 in savings here. There are a few different models on sale, so be sure to browse our roundup to see if there’s one that you’ve had your eye on discounted today.

More on the Victoria Cast Iron Grill Press:

Improves your grilling Cuts cooking time by about half for thin meats and bacon from 8 to 4 minutes

Better performance Screw-removable cool-touch wood handle Texturized bottom to avoid sliding and movement Measures 8 3 x 4 4 and weighs 2 15 lbs

One of the best grill accessories Transfers and retains heat evenly Use it for flattening bacon and squeezing fat from meats Preheat using indirect heat for faster cooking and sizzling

Ready-to-use Seasoning 100% Non-GMO Flaxseed Oil Does not contain PTFE and PFOAs that can be harmful to your health Flaxseed oil is a vegetable oil

