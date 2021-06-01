Amazon offers Gold Toe’s 6-Pack Invisble Socks at all-time low: $17.60 (Reg. $22), more

Amazon is currently offering the Gold Toe Men’s Davenport Invisible 6-Pack of Socks in white for $17.60 shipped. Regularly these socks are priced at $22 and today’s rate is an all-time low. These socks are great for workouts and look nice with tennis shoes as well. This style is ultra-breathable and have silicone straps that won’t move while you workout. They also feature built-in arch support as well as a cushioning for added comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars with nearly 400 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

You can also find the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Underwear 4-pack Boxer Briefs for $26.91. To compare, these boxer briefs are regularly priced at up to $45. This style was also made for comfort with a breathable cotton fabric that’s stretch-infused. With over 5,000 reviews from Amazon customers, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars.

Gold Toe Davenport Socks feature:

Perfect for days when your style agenda calls for discreet comfort, the GOLDTOE Davenport is crafted with a breathable cotton blend, AquaFX Moisture Control technology, and internal silicone strips to prevent slippage.

It’s Sneaker silhouette offers little to no sock appearance while cushioning your every step. Style with your favorite fashion sneakers.

