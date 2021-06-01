FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers Gold Toe’s 6-Pack Invisble Socks at all-time low: $17.60 (Reg. $22), more

Reg. $22 $17.60

Amazon is currently offering the Gold Toe Men’s Davenport Invisible 6-Pack of Socks in white for $17.60 shipped. Regularly these socks are priced at $22 and today’s rate is an all-time low. These socks are great for workouts and look nice with tennis shoes as well. This style is ultra-breathable and have silicone straps that won’t move while you workout. They also feature built-in arch support as well as a cushioning for added comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars with nearly 400 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

You can also find the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Underwear 4-pack Boxer Briefs for $26.91. To compare, these boxer briefs are regularly priced at up to $45. This style was also made for comfort with a breathable cotton fabric that’s stretch-infused. With over 5,000 reviews from Amazon customers, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out the Backcountry Summer Sale that’s offering up to 60% off Oakley, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and more.

Gold Toe Davenport Socks feature:

  • Perfect for days when your style agenda calls for discreet comfort, the GOLDTOE Davenport is crafted with a breathable cotton blend, AquaFX Moisture Control technology, and internal silicone strips to prevent slippage.
  • It’s Sneaker silhouette offers little to no sock appearance while cushioning your every step. Style with your favorite fashion sneakers.

