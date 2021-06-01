Banana Republic’s offering 40% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your purchase

Banana Republic’s Summer in Style Event takes 40% off your purchase and an extra 10% off when you apply promo code BREXTRA10 at checkout. Summer is a great time to update your wardrobe and during this sale you can find deals on shorts, polos, shoes, dresses, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Golf season is upon us and one of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Luxury-Touch Performance Polo Shirt. This style is currently marked down to $29 and originally sold for $50. This sweat-wicking and breathable polo shirt is also infused with stretch, which is great for your golf swing. You can choose from four color options and it pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, chino pants, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Banana Republic customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!