FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Banana Republic’s offering 40% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your purchase

-
FashionBanana Republic
40% off + extra 10% off

Banana Republic’s Summer in Style Event takes 40% off your purchase and an extra 10% off when you apply promo code BREXTRA10 at checkout. Summer is a great time to update your wardrobe and during this sale you can find deals on shorts, polos, shoes, dresses, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Golf season is upon us and one of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Luxury-Touch Performance Polo Shirt. This style is currently marked down to $29 and originally sold for $50. This sweat-wicking and breathable polo shirt is also infused with stretch, which is great for your golf swing. You can choose from four color options and it pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, chino pants, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Banana Republic customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Banana Republic

About the Author

Nike adds new markdowns for summer up to 40% off: Air Z...
Are you Looney for Nike’s new Space Jam “Ha...
Five new Diesel watches launch over the next week; pre-...
Lululemon’s Father’s Day Gift Guide is live...
adidas Memorial Day Sale takes 25% off sitewide with de...
Kate Spade debuts new Pride collection, pledges up to $...
Disney’s massive Twice Upon a Year Sale from $4: ...
Celebrate Fourth of July and Memorial Day with these ne...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

GAP Summer Kickoff Event takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

+ extra 10% off Learn More
Reg. $49

Official Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands fall to $18: Pride, much more (Reg. $49)

$18 Learn More
Save now

AirPods Pro deliver spatial audio, ANC, more at $155 (Refurb, Orig. $249), more

From $95 Learn More

May’s best LEGO Ideas: Brick-built solar system, LotR Book Ends, more

Learn More
30% off

meross Smart Wi-Fi White/Color LED Bulbs from $12.50 at Amazon: 2- or 4-pack up to 30% off

From $12.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Score the 11,000-lumen ThruNite TN36 limited-edition LED flashlight at an Amazon low of $110

$110 Learn More
Holiday savings

Best Memorial Day 2021 Deals: Save on the latest from Apple, Google, more

Shop now! Learn More
Lowest in years

Victrola’s cast iron grill press falls to best price in years at $11 Prime shipped

$11 Learn More