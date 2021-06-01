It is now time to dive into today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We spotted some notable deals on AirPods Pro and official Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands this morning, but for now it’s on to the day’s best price drops on the App Stores. While you will find some hangover deals from Memorial Day down below, those offers are now joined by a fresh batch of deals from this morning. Highlights include titles like Persephone, The Great Coffee App, Another Lost Phone, Pixel Weather, Zombie Night Terror, Cursor Pro, and more. hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Persephone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Another Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pixel Weather – Forecast: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Puzzle games for kids toddler: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Learning numbers is funny!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bury me, my Love: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Opener ‒ open links in apps: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flipon: Space Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Cursor Pro: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: SideNotes: $14 (Reg. $20)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Cardstock: Sports Card Scanner: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RAW Power: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $5 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Into The Dark : Narakan: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sun & Moon 3D Planetarium Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flood Maps & ZDs: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hero Siege: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST VIII: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Diagrams: $15 (Reg. $23)

Mac: Cardhop: FREE (Reg. $20)

Mac: The Sims 2: Super Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)

More on Persephone:

Persephone is a puzzle game that explores the following possibility: what if death isn’t the end, but the key to solve puzzles? Where, when and how will you choose to die in order to progress? Discover more than 100 puzzles in 10 different environments, each with unique mechanisms.Transport yourself to this magical world enriched with beautiful graphics and captivating music.

