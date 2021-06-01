FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eufy’s Wi-Fi smart light switch returns to Amazon low at just $10 (Save $20)

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch for $9.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down $20 from its normal going rate, this marks a return to its all-time low that we last saw back in February.

This smart light switch connects to your local Wi-Fi network, meaning there’s no hub required for it to function. It pairs well with both Alexa and Assistant, delivering voice-controlled lighting to your home on a budget. You can also set a mode to schedule, timer, or away, to provide customized illumination in any situation. It also features a look that resembles a normal light switch so it won’t be out of place in your home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re after a way to make plug-in devices smart, we’ve got you covered. Gosund’s mini smart plug connects to your network via Wi-Fi and offers the ability to remotely control an item that’s plugged in. It functions with both Alexa and Assistant, similar to today’s lead deal. This is a great way to make things like lamps, coffee makers, and more smart. At $9, you’re saving another 10% and further expanding your smart home.

For other gear, we found a slew of meross discounts earlier today. There’s HomeKit-enabled accessories, multi-packs of smart plugs, and more there. Whether you need a smart plug, switch, or even garage door opener, meross’ deals from $18 have you covered.

More on eufy’s Smart Switch:

  • Compatibility with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant means turning on the lights is effortless, even when your hands are full
  • Whether you’re at home or away, control the lights from your smartphone or tablet with the EufyHome app
  • Flame-retardant UL V0-rated casing deters fire gives complete peace-of-mind.

