eufy’s Wi-Fi smart light switch returns to Amazon low at just $10 (Save $20)

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch for $9.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down $20 from its normal going rate, this marks a return to its all-time low that we last saw back in February.

This smart light switch connects to your local Wi-Fi network, meaning there’s no hub required for it to function. It pairs well with both Alexa and Assistant, delivering voice-controlled lighting to your home on a budget. You can also set a mode to schedule, timer, or away, to provide customized illumination in any situation. It also features a look that resembles a normal light switch so it won’t be out of place in your home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re after a way to make plug-in devices smart, we’ve got you covered. Gosund’s mini smart plug connects to your network via Wi-Fi and offers the ability to remotely control an item that’s plugged in. It functions with both Alexa and Assistant, similar to today’s lead deal. This is a great way to make things like lamps, coffee makers, and more smart. At $9, you’re saving another 10% and further expanding your smart home.

For other gear, we found a slew of meross discounts earlier today. There’s HomeKit-enabled accessories, multi-packs of smart plugs, and more there. Whether you need a smart plug, switch, or even garage door opener, meross’ deals from $18 have you covered.

More on eufy’s Smart Switch:

Compatibility with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant means turning on the lights is effortless, even when your hands are full

Whether you’re at home or away, control the lights from your smartphone or tablet with the EufyHome app

Flame-retardant UL V0-rated casing deters fire gives complete peace-of-mind.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!