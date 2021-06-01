FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Snag a 4-pack of travel-ready combination locks at $3 each (Save 28%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsFosmon
28% off $3 each

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback from 730,000+) via Amazon is offering this 4-pack of Fosmon Multi-Purpose 4-Digit Combination Locks for $12.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to lock your luggage, a backpack, or gym locker, these multi-purpose locks are ready and waiting. Each unit boasts a 4-digit combination that can be customized to be something easy for you to remember, but difficult for others to decipher. Every lock is comprised of zinc alloy and is TSA approved. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If a 4-pack seems like overkill for your needs, consider grabbing just one instead at $7 Prime shipped. You’ll forfeit quite a bit of value, but will end up spending less overall. Everything about the lock is the same, so if you like the style and features mentioned above, going this route is still a viable option to choose.

Since you’re here, there are a few other discounts that could be up your alley. Options include DEWALT’s 108-piece Mechanics Tool/Socket Set at $59, an electric pressure washer Gold Box at $120, and this best-selling lap desk for $29. And if you’d like a compact, yet capable hub to keep in your bag, check out the new Sabrent Thunderbolt Travel Dock. It can power two monitors and boasts up to 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz support.

Fosmon Multi-Purpose 4-Digit Combination Locks features:

  • Allows your luggage to be inspected by the authorities without damages to your lock or bag.
  • Constructed with zinc alloy and the Travel Sentry Approved and Transportation Security Administration Approved lock withstands the rigors of baggage handling.
  • Hundreds of possible combinations make the Travel Sentry approved and Transportation Security Administration approved lock harder to crack

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Fosmon

About the Author

Pick up a 4-pack of LED headlamps to see in the dark fo...
RYOBI’s 3-tool combo kit is 41% off, making it ju...
VANKYO’s wired gaming headset falls to unbelievab...
Show off AirPods Max with this transparent acrylic head...
Wyze’s featherlight cordless stick vacuum is here...
Camp in comfort with Core’s 9-Person Extended Dom...
TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones are even more so ...
Load up on Pure protein bars via Amazon at up to 40% of...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

meross Smart Wi-Fi White/Color LED Bulbs from $12.50 at Amazon: 2- or 4-pack up to 30% off

From $12.50 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Pick up a 4-pack of LED headlamps to see in the dark for just $16.50 Prime shipped

$16.50 Learn More
Reg. $168

RYOBI’s 3-tool combo kit is 41% off, making it just $99 at Home Depot

$99 Learn More
67% off

VANKYO’s wired gaming headset falls to unbelievable low at just $10 (Save $20), more

$10 Learn More

NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 Ti takes over as the ‘gaming flagship’ + RTX 3070 Ti boosts performance

Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new June 2021 sets: Marvel, Harry Potter, Architecture, more

Learn More
Amazon low

Show off AirPods Max with this transparent acrylic headphone stand: $10 (Amazon low)

$10 Learn More

Wyze’s featherlight cordless stick vacuum is here and now available for pre-order [Deal]

Learn More