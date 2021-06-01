Snag a 4-pack of travel-ready combination locks at $3 each (Save 28%)

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback from 730,000+) via Amazon is offering this 4-pack of Fosmon Multi-Purpose 4-Digit Combination Locks for $12.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to lock your luggage, a backpack, or gym locker, these multi-purpose locks are ready and waiting. Each unit boasts a 4-digit combination that can be customized to be something easy for you to remember, but difficult for others to decipher. Every lock is comprised of zinc alloy and is TSA approved. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If a 4-pack seems like overkill for your needs, consider grabbing just one instead at $7 Prime shipped. You’ll forfeit quite a bit of value, but will end up spending less overall. Everything about the lock is the same, so if you like the style and features mentioned above, going this route is still a viable option to choose.

Fosmon Multi-Purpose 4-Digit Combination Locks features:

Allows your luggage to be inspected by the authorities without damages to your lock or bag.

Constructed with zinc alloy and the Travel Sentry Approved and Transportation Security Administration Approved lock withstands the rigors of baggage handling.

Hundreds of possible combinations make the Travel Sentry approved and Transportation Security Administration approved lock harder to crack

