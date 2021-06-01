Save up to 43% on ILIFE robotic vacuums starting at $126, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official ILIFE Amazon storefront is taking up to 43% off a selection of its robotic vacuums. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the ILIFE A10 LiDAR Robot Vacuum for $229.99. Down from the usual $400 going rate, today’s offer amounts to the full 43% in savings, beats our previous mention by $40, and marks the best price to date. Featuring a LiDAR scanner, this robotic vacuum can effortlessly navigate your home to make effective use of its runtime before needing to return to the charging base. It sports 2000Pa of suction alongside Alexa connectivity. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But if the featured deal isn’t quite going to be the perfect fit for your setup, there are plenty of other ways to save in today’s Gold Box sale. While you’ll benefit from much of the same autonomous cleaning, the other models on sale start at $126 and deliver more affordable price tags with sizable savings attached for permanently checking a chore off the list. So be sure to shop everything right here before the sale ends.

Then got hit up our home goods guide for even more ways to save. Those in the market for some more premium ways to keep sweeping under control will want to check out these ongoing Memorial Day iRobot Roomba discounts. With as much as $150 in savings to be had, you’ll be able to save on many of its flagship offerings and more at some of the best prices of the year.

ILIFE A10 LiDAR Robot Vacuum features:

Custom Area, Carpet Area, To-Go Zone, No-Go Zone, Schedule. Designate areas you need to clean and areas to avoid on the ILIFEHOME App and the robot will guide itself according to your custom map. If the robot has not finished the layout before the battery runs lower than 10%, the robot will self-recharge to 100% and then continue cleaning from the breakpoint. Ideal for large houses (2150 sqft or more).

