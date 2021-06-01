FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Levi’s updates your denim with 30% off sitewide + extra 50% off sale styles: Jeans, shorts, more

30% off + 50% off

The Levi’s Summer Daze Sale is live and offering 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale styles with promo code SMILE at checkout. Levi’s Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Refresh your denim with the men’s 511 Slim Fit Flex Jeans that were designed for comfort. This style is currently marked down to $50, which is $20 off the original rate. These jeans are infused with stretch for added mobility and the tapered leg is flattering. They also have slightly more room in the thighs for athletic builds. You can roll the hem to show off your summer shoes and you can choose from an array of color options. With over 1,100 reviews from Levi’s customers, they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Banana Republic Flash Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase.

