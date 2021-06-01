Pick up a 4-pack of LED headlamps to see in the dark for just $16.50 Prime shipped

Woot is offering a 4-pack of Vont Spark LED Headlamp for $16.49 Prime shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells this same kit for $28, though it’s on sale for $20 there right now. Today’s deal is one of the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. These headlamps feature LEDs which are both bright and bettery-efficient. With up to 90-hours of battery life before it’s time to swap them out, you’ll also find seven light modes available here. There’s high/medium/low/strobe on the main light, and then low/SOS/strobe on the side lights. There’s even an ergonomic tilt angle available here that allows you to dial in exactly where the light is aimed. Plus, it’s waterproof, drop-resistant, and features a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 10,000 happy customers.

Instead of a 4-pack, you could pick up a pair of LED headlamps from GearLight and save some cash. You’ll find this 2-pack of headlamps for $12 on Amazon right now, which is an extra $4.50 below the deal above. Sporting a collective 4.7/5 stars from over 24,000, you’re bound to enjoy using GearLight’s headlamp.

However, did you see that right now ThruNite’s TN36 limited-edition LED flashlight is currently down to an Amazon low of $110? Well, it is, and the flashlight outputs up to 11,000-lumens of brightness, which is quite insane all things considered. The deal won’t last long, so be sure to check it out and consider picking one up if you’re in the market.

More on the Vont Spark LED Headlamp:

Ultra bright & long lasting: Featuring super bright Proprietary vleds that can vividly light up your immediate vicinity, even in total darkness. Unbeatable battery life of up to 90 hours (2X of our competitors’). Easily light up an entire tent, road or even a mountain. (Batteries are included for your convenience)

Easy 7 light mode toggle: Easy, quick and single button press to toggle through 7 light modes. Low/Medium/High/Strobe (Main Light) and Low/SOS/Strobe (Side Lights). Efficiently use only the light you need.

