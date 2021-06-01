Setapp provides unlimited access to over 210 Mac productivity apps for $69 (Reg. $119)

From music to movies to gaming to audiobooks, there’s a subscription for everything nowadays. So, why not everyday software? Setapp gives you unlimited access to over 210 highly-rated Mac apps, helping you get things done. Right now, one-year subscriptions are now only $69 (Reg. $119) at 9to5Toys Specials.

If you’re going to use a particular app every day, it makes sense to buy a licence. But what about when you need specialist software for a specific purpose? How about apps you want to try before you buy? That is where Setapp comes in useful. Described by TechCrunch as, “The Spotify of Mac apps,” this platform lets you install dozens of new tools with a click.

To get started, you simply download Setapp on your desktop machine. It works a bit like the Mac App Store, except all the apps are available free with your subscription. You always get the latest version, and updates are included.

The Setapp library covers task and project management, productivity, maintenance tools, creative apps, personal finance, development, and much more. Along with Mac apps, you can even install apps on your iPhone or iPad. Setapp already has a “cult following” according to CNBC, and our colleagues at 9to5Mac said it’s “one of the easiest ways to find many awesome apps”.

Order now for just $69 to get one year of unlimited access and save 42% on the standard subscription price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!