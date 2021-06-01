FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Setapp provides unlimited access to over 210 Mac productivity apps for $69 (Reg. $119)

-
Save now $69

From music to movies to gaming to audiobooks, there’s a subscription for everything nowadays. So, why not everyday software? Setapp gives you unlimited access to over 210 highly-rated Mac apps, helping you get things done. Right now, one-year subscriptions are now only $69 (Reg. $119) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

If you’re going to use a particular app every day, it makes sense to buy a licence. But what about when you need specialist software for a specific purpose? How about apps you want to try before you buy? That is where Setapp comes in useful. Described by TechCrunch as, “The Spotify of Mac apps,” this platform lets you install dozens of new tools with a click. 

To get started, you simply download Setapp on your desktop machine. It works a bit like the Mac App Store, except all the apps are available free with your subscription. You always get the latest version, and updates are included.

The Setapp library covers task and project management, productivity, maintenance tools, creative apps, personal finance, development, and much more. Along with Mac apps, you can even install apps on your iPhone or iPad. Setapp already has a “cult following” according to CNBC, and our colleagues at 9to5Mac said it’s “one of the easiest ways to find many awesome apps”.

Order now for just $69 to get one year of unlimited access and save 42% on the standard subscription price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Pick up a 4-pack of LED headlamps to see in the dark fo...
RYOBI’s 3-tool combo kit is 41% off, making it ju...
VANKYO’s wired gaming headset falls to unbelievab...
NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 Ti takes over as the ‘gam...
Check out all of LEGO’s new June 2021 sets: Marvel, H...
Show off AirPods Max with this transparent acrylic head...
Wyze’s featherlight cordless stick vacuum is here...
Save a massive $350 on Korg’s Rosewood 88-Key Gra...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $49

Get award-winning long form writing app Scrivener 3 for Mac, now $30 (Reg. $49)

$30 Learn More
25% off

Days of Play PlayStation Now sale is live: 1-year $45 (Reg. $60) + PS Plus, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Pick up a 4-pack of LED headlamps to see in the dark for just $16.50 Prime shipped

$16.50 Learn More
Reg. $168

RYOBI’s 3-tool combo kit is 41% off, making it just $99 at Home Depot

$99 Learn More
67% off

VANKYO’s wired gaming headset falls to unbelievable low at just $10 (Save $20), more

$10 Learn More

NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 Ti takes over as the ‘gaming flagship’ + RTX 3070 Ti boosts performance

Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new June 2021 sets: Marvel, Harry Potter, Architecture, more

Learn More
Amazon low

Show off AirPods Max with this transparent acrylic headphone stand: $10 (Amazon low)

$10 Learn More