Sierra’s Smart Essential Oil Diffuser with LED and remote mist control, more now down to $34

Pure Daily Care (96% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering the Sierra Modern Home Smart Wi-Fi Wireless Essential Oil Diffuser for $33.95 shipped. Regularly up at $40 or more on Amazon, today’s offer is at least 15% off the going rate, the second-best price we have tracked all year and the lowest we can find. Just for further insight, it sat at $50 for months at the beginning of the year. It can be used like any traditional diffuser, but you can also control it via your smartphone or your voice via compatible Alexa and Google Assistant gear. That means, from within the app, you can adjust the “LED color, mist intensity, timer settings, scheduling and more.” It has a 400ml water tank for up to 21-hours of continuous mist and makes use of “360-degree ultra sonic frequencies that instantly atomize water and oil molecules into the air,” which is apparently a much “healthier alternative than older style heat diffusers.” Rated 4+ stars from over 7,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need all of those smart features, just grab this highly-rated InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser at $15 Prime shipped and call it a day. This also sports a nice 7-color light as well as carrying stellar ratings and best-seller status at Amazon. But whichever model you pick up, consider scoring this 6-pack of Lagunamoon Essential Oils at $6 Prime shipped. It includes lemongrass, peppermint, orange, lavender, eucalyptus, and tea tree to get your Aromatherapy routine off to a good start.

More on the Sierra Modern Home Smart Essential Oil Diffuser:

Intelligent Aromatherapy – A great addition to your smart home that is powered intelligently and wifi compatible. Use it like a normal diffuser or download the companion app to control features like LED color, mist intensity, timer settings, scheduling and more directly from your phone. Our smart diffuser is also Alexa and Google Home compatible and can be used with echo/tap/dot to control simply by using your voice. A large 400ml water tank allows for up to 12 hours of continuous mist.

