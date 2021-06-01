Upgrade your home network + kick cable rental fees to the curb with NETGEAR sale from $70

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of NETGEAR Wi-Fi Routers and Cable Modems priced from $69.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem at $99.99 in refurbished condition. Down from its $149 original price and $134 going rate at Amazon in new condition, today’s deal undercuts the renewed model there by $19 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time.

Replacing your existing cable modem with this model could not only offer increased bandwidth speeds thanks to DOCSIS 3.1 technology, but also it can help kick your existing rental fee to the curb. Many cable providers charge upward of $10 per month for modem rental, which adds up to $120 per year. Adding this modem to your networking setup can pay for itself in as little as 10 months with every subsequent month adding extra cash to your pocket. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. Be sure to check with your cable provider to verify compatibility, though those on Comcast XFINITY, Cox, or Spectrum should be good. If you’re not a cable customer, be sure to swing by Woot’s landing page for other deals, including Wi-Fi 6 routers.

On a tighter budget and need to expand your home’s Wi-Fi network? Well, a refurbished eero Wi-Fi 5 router is a great option. Coming in at $69 on Amazon, this HomeKit-enabled router is a great starting point for your home’s network upgrade. You can easily add more eero routers as time goes on for a wider coverage, and even upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 down the line once it’s time.

Speaking of networking, did you see Blair’s recent post about how to use a Synology NAS to replace Google Photos in your daily workflow? As of today, Google is no longer offering free photo storage, so taking that task into your own hands is crucial to help avoid added costs. Plus, if you leverage Synology for your photo backup solution, then it’s easy to expand in the future to running a Plex-based NAS, Homebridge, and other services.

More on NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.1 Modem:

Delivers true Multi-Gig Internet speeds with link aggregation support

Built-in high-speed DOCSIS 3.1 channel bonding cable modem

Two (2) Gigabit Ethernet port with auto-sensing technology

DOCSIS 3.1 provides up to 10X faster download speeds than DOCSIS 3.1

