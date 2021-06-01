FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your video calls with a 2K USB webcam for under $12 at Amazon (37% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsDEPSTECH
Reg. $19 Under $12

DEPSTECH Authorized Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2K QHD USB Webcam for $11.96 Prime shipped with the code EQ4KTCMU at checkout. Non-Prime members will receive no-cost delivery in orders of $25+. Normally $19, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This webcam plugs into a USB port on any computer to instantly upgrade your Zoom meetings or FaceTime calls. While Apple’s latest laptops still ship with 720p cameras, this model features a high-resolution 2K 1440p sensor so that you’re crystal-clear for the other person to see. There’s dual built-in microphones so that way you’re also clearly heard. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Does your computer only have USB-C inputs? Well, if so, grab a pair of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters. These two dongles easily can be left on your webcam’s USB cable so you can easily plug it into your computer at any moment. For just $3.50 each when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a no-brainer purchase for all webcam owners.

Speaking of webcams, if you want a solid all-in-one offering, Apple’s latest M1 iMac is a great choice. It ships with a 1080p FaceTime camera for video calls and is powered by Apple’s in-house M1 processor. There are multiple models on sale right now, where you’ll find up to $86 in savings available.

More on DEPSTECH’s 2K Webcam:

  • HD webcam with a 1/2.8”CMOS image sensor that features a 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution delivers sharp and crystal clear video at a fluid 25-30 frames/sec, and wide viewing angle shows things wider and clearer.
  • Fixed focus USB webcam with dual microphone capture clearer and more natural sound. The USB web camera shows a smooth sound transmission even in noise environment.
  • Steaming camera with max resolution up to 2560 x 1440 never miss any details, works perfectly even in dimly environment with automatic low light correction & HDR.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals DEPSTECH

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

VANKYO’s wired gaming headset falls to unbelievab...
NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 Ti takes over as the ‘gam...
Show off AirPods Max with this transparent acrylic head...
Snag a 4-pack of travel-ready combination locks at $3 e...
Camp in comfort with Core’s 9-Person Extended Dom...
TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones are even more so ...
Load up on Pure protein bars via Amazon at up to 40% of...
VAVA’s 5-in-2 USB-C hub features 5K output + 100W...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $150

Tascam MiNiSTUDIO USB Podcasting Studio has dual inputs + built-in sound effects, more at $110

$110 Learn More
Reg. $50

Blue’s Snowball iCE USB Mic is perfect for your Zoom call/podcast setup, now $34.50 (Reg. $50)

$34.50 Learn More
New low

Microsoft’s all-new Modern Webcam sees first discount at $60, pre-order now

$60 Learn More

Green Deals: EGO 56V electric yard tools jumpstart your summer lawn care from $159, more

Learn More

Framework launches DIY modular laptop for the future of sustainable tech, pre-order now

Learn More
Reg. $130

Elgato’s best-selling Cam Link 4K falls to new 2021 low at $105 (Save 20%), more

$105 Learn More
Reg. $168

RYOBI’s 3-tool combo kit is 41% off, making it just $99 at Home Depot

$99 Learn More
67% off

VANKYO’s wired gaming headset falls to unbelievable low at just $10 (Save $20), more

$10 Learn More