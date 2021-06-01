Upgrade your video calls with a 2K USB webcam for under $12 at Amazon (37% off)

DEPSTECH Authorized Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2K QHD USB Webcam for $11.96 Prime shipped with the code EQ4KTCMU at checkout. Non-Prime members will receive no-cost delivery in orders of $25+. Normally $19, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This webcam plugs into a USB port on any computer to instantly upgrade your Zoom meetings or FaceTime calls. While Apple’s latest laptops still ship with 720p cameras, this model features a high-resolution 2K 1440p sensor so that you’re crystal-clear for the other person to see. There’s dual built-in microphones so that way you’re also clearly heard. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Does your computer only have USB-C inputs? Well, if so, grab a pair of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters. These two dongles easily can be left on your webcam’s USB cable so you can easily plug it into your computer at any moment. For just $3.50 each when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a no-brainer purchase for all webcam owners.

Speaking of webcams, if you want a solid all-in-one offering, Apple’s latest M1 iMac is a great choice. It ships with a 1080p FaceTime camera for video calls and is powered by Apple’s in-house M1 processor. There are multiple models on sale right now, where you’ll find up to $86 in savings available.

More on DEPSTECH’s 2K Webcam:

HD webcam with a 1/2.8”CMOS image sensor that features a 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution delivers sharp and crystal clear video at a fluid 25-30 frames/sec, and wide viewing angle shows things wider and clearer.

Fixed focus USB webcam with dual microphone capture clearer and more natural sound. The USB web camera shows a smooth sound transmission even in noise environment.

Steaming camera with max resolution up to 2560 x 1440 never miss any details, works perfectly even in dimly environment with automatic low light correction & HDR.

