FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s in-house brand Buttoned Down men’s polo shirt drops to $14 (Reg. $22), more

-
AmazonFashion
Reg. $22 $14

Amazon’s in-house brand Buttoned Down is offering its Men’s Slim-Fit Supima Cotton Stretch Pique Polo Shirt for just $14.20 Prime shipped. To compare, this shirt is regularly priced at $22 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. You can choose from several versatile color options and it pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, or khaki pants, alike. This shirt is also infused with stretch for added comfort and has a flattering slim-fit. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

You will also want to check out the Buttoned Down Men’s 3-Pack Silky Thin Dress Socks in black for $12.30. For comparison, these socks are regularly priced at $20 and today’s rate is another Amazon all-time low. These breathable socks were made for comfort and pair perfectly with dress shoes for summer events. With over 200 reviews from Amazon customers, these socks are rated 4.6/5 stars.

You will also want to check out the latest Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off sneakers and running shoes from Nike, adidas, ASICS, and more.

Buttoned Down Supina Polo Shirt features:

  • Short-sleeve Supima cotton pique polo shirt featuring a Slim Fit, added stretch for comfort, and a three button closure
  • Slim Fit: close Fit to the body with a slight taper from chest to waist. Slim Fit is similar to a Contemporary or Trim Fit
  • Unconditional Satisfaction Guarantee: If you are not completely satisfied with your Buttoned Down shirt at any time, we are happy to give you a full refund
  • To shop the Classic Fit polo: search Buttoned Down BD181214

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Elevate the look of your office with Globe ElectricR...
1MORE’s True Wireless Earbuds feature Grammy-winn...
Never struggle with laces again, Xpand no-tie systems n...
Save up to 33% on Razer’s latest gaming mice, wir...
Two Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves are you...
Celebrate ‘Global Running Day’ with one of ...
Monitor Madness: up to $100 off LG UltraWides, Samsung,...
Here’s how Prime members can claim Battlefield 4 ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $22

Amazon offers Gold Toe’s 6-Pack Invisble Socks at all-time low: $17.60 (Reg. $22), more

$17.60 Learn More
40% off

Banana Republic’s offering 40% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your purchase

+ extra 10% off Learn More
Reg. $170

Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem packs a 2.5Gb Ethernet port at low of $130 (Save $40)

$130 Learn More

It’s only June, but here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Learn More
Reg. $600

LG’s Velvet 128GB 5G smartphone sports a 48MP camera at low of $280 (Reg. $600)

$280 Learn More
24% off

Elevate the look of your office with Globe Electric’s Mason Desk Lamp: $30.50 (All-time low)

$30.50 Learn More
50% off

1MORE’s True Wireless Earbuds feature Grammy-winning sound engineering at just $40

$40 Learn More
40% of

Never struggle with laces again, Xpand no-tie systems now from $6 via Amazon (Up 40% off)

From $6 Learn More