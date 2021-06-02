Amazon’s in-house brand Buttoned Down men’s polo shirt drops to $14 (Reg. $22), more

Amazon’s in-house brand Buttoned Down is offering its Men’s Slim-Fit Supima Cotton Stretch Pique Polo Shirt for just $14.20 Prime shipped. To compare, this shirt is regularly priced at $22 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. You can choose from several versatile color options and it pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, or khaki pants, alike. This shirt is also infused with stretch for added comfort and has a flattering slim-fit. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

You will also want to check out the Buttoned Down Men’s 3-Pack Silky Thin Dress Socks in black for $12.30. For comparison, these socks are regularly priced at $20 and today’s rate is another Amazon all-time low. These breathable socks were made for comfort and pair perfectly with dress shoes for summer events. With over 200 reviews from Amazon customers, these socks are rated 4.6/5 stars.

Buttoned Down Supina Polo Shirt features:

Short-sleeve Supima cotton pique polo shirt featuring a Slim Fit, added stretch for comfort, and a three button closure

Slim Fit: close Fit to the body with a slight taper from chest to waist. Slim Fit is similar to a Contemporary or Trim Fit

Unconditional Satisfaction Guarantee: If you are not completely satisfied with your Buttoned Down shirt at any time, we are happy to give you a full refund

To shop the Classic Fit polo: search Buttoned Down BD181214

