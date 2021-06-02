Anker’s Apple Health Smart Scale bundled with a smart plug now $18 Prime shipped (Reg. $28)

The official Anker eufy Home Amazon storefront is now offering its C1 Smart Bathroom Scale with an Anker Smart Plug for $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This bundle is regularly as much as $28, is a couple bucks under our mention from last month without the smart plug, and is now at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. For comparison’s sake, this same scale without the plug is now listed at $25.50 via Amazon. Alongside integration with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit platforms, this model takes 12 different measurements including weight, body fat, bmi, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. You’ll also get an Alexa and Google Assistant-ready smart plug so you can turn it (or anything else) on or off with your phone or voice. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

There are some no-name smart scale options on Amazon for slightly less, as well as the Etekcity model for $17 Prime shipped. But it’s hard to beat the value of today’s lead deal with the included smart plug that can essentially be used anywhere in your home or with the scale.

Speaking of smart plugs, we have some great deals live on meross gear right now with deals from $18. That includes both Google Assistant and HomeKit models as well as smart dimmer switches and more. Then head over to our smart home deal hub for offers on Ring Video Doorbells, these price drops on Nanoleaf’s Shapes HomeKit starter kits, and Anker eufyCam 2C Pro 3-Cam systems, just to name a few.

More on the Anker C1 Smart Bathroom Scale:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

PORTABLE POWER SWITCH: Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant compatibility, in addition to the EufyHome app, let you turn on or off plugged-in devices from anywhere.

