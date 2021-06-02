It is now time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside the official announcement of Prime Day 2021, we saw the latest M1 Apple Mac mini at nearly $100 off this morning as well as some solid offers on COACH Apple Watch bands, but for now we are turning our attention to Apple’s App Stores. Highlights from today’s collection include titles like Neo Monsters, iColorama, Dig Dog, Agatha Knife, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s most notable price drops on Mac and iOS apps.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cubes : brain teaser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Poly Vita: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dig Dog – Treasure Hunter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Personal Tracker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agatha Knife: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Box Cat: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Timelime | Time tracking: FREE (Reg. $20)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Persephone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Another Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pixel Weather – Forecast: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Puzzle games for kids toddler: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Learning numbers is funny!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bury me, my Love: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Opener ‒ open links in apps: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flipon: Space Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Cursor Pro: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: SideNotes: $14 (Reg. $20)

More on Neo Monsters:

Neo Monsters is an addictive strategy RPG that features epic 4v4 battles between two teams of up to 16 monsters. The unique turn-based battle system allows you to come up with powerful chain strategies by combining hundreds of abilities. Hunt down the strongest monsters and harness their power, then take the battle online to dominate in exciting PvP battles and leagues! Are you ready to take the challenge?

