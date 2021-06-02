Chefman’s Toast-Air Convection Oven doubles as an air fryer, now matching Amazon low at $90

Amazon is now offering the 20-liter Chefman Toast-Air Convection Oven and Air Fryer for $89.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 at Best Buy, it sits between $130 and $150 over on Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous and the Amazon all-time low. Large enough to feed a small family in one go, it is as ideal for countertop toasting as it is for baking chicken and air frying just about anything. The 20-liter interior is large enough for 5.5-pounds of chicken and is joined by a variable temperature range from 200 to 450 degrees. It also ships with a host of accessories including a broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and removable crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The Mueller AeroHeat Convection Air Fryer Toaster Oven is great alternative to today’s lead deal. It currently sells for $50 shipped at Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. It is slightly smaller than today’s Chefman model, but it will certainly get the job done. “With three cooking functions and optimized air-flow, your favorite dish will be cooked faster and browned more evenly.“

For something in the multi-cooker category, check out our ongoing offers on Ninja’s 6-quart Foodi model as well as this deal Instant Pot’s Duo Nova 6-quart. You can still score up to $100 off Margaritaville frozen drink makers, but you’ll find plenty more in our home goods guide including early Prime Day household essential deals, the ECOVACS 500 smart robo vac, and this hardwood bench to upgrade your outdoor seating, just to name a few.

FRY WITH THE POWER OF AIR: Use the Air Fryer Mode to create healthy and delicious food, with deep fried crispiness. Enjoy your favorite fried food without the calories or smell associated with deep frying. The high-speed fans speed up baking & provide that desired fried finish & flavor.

FOR ALL YOUR COOKING NEEDS: This versatile 7-in-1 appliance air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and warms. Temperature range of 200-450°F makes it easy to achieve a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast a whole chicken, or perfect your avocado toast all in one appliance.

