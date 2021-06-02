DiscountMags has now kicked off a notable mid-week sale with some great deals on Fast Company magazine, Runner’s World, Us Weekly, and more. The deals are starting from just $4 per year with no sales tax, delivery fees, or auto renewals, with most offers slightly undercutting the usual weekend sale prices. This is a great time to jump in and score some easy gifts that keep on giving all year round. Or just use these deals to extend your existing subscriptions without having to pay anywhere near full price. Head below for more details.

You really can’t go wrong with the mid-week offerings this time around but one standout would have to be Fast Company Magazine at $4 per year. This one tends to drop down to around $5, but it’s pretty rare to see it drop down below that. Over on Amazon, for example, it is currently on sale for $8 per year with auto-renewals. Described as the “the world’s leading business media brand,” Fast Company covers everything from technology, leadership, and “world changing ideas” to creativity, design, and much more. It is written “for and about the most progressive business leaders” with a focus on embracing change and the shape of future business.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s mid-week event for even more offers, then swing by our media deal hub for even more. There, you’ll find the early Prime Day Audible deal as well as the new batch of Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies, Apple’s $10 or less dystopian movie sale, and much more.

More on Fast Company Magazine:

Fast Company is the world’s leading business media brand, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, world changing ideas, creativity, and design. Written for and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company inspires readers to think expansively, lead with purpose, embrace change, and shape the future of business.

