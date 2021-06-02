FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Highly-rated made in the US kids’ Green Toys now up to 60% off with deals from $7.50

-
60% off From $7.50

We are now tracking a series of notable deals on the popular Green Toys lineup starting from $7.50. Amazon is offering the Green Toys Ferry Boat with the Tug Board Book for $12.31 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $30, today’s deal is a sizable 59% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. The same toy, without the board book, currently fetches $16 at Amazon. Whether it’s for a gift or your very own little monsters, the made in the USA Green Toys lineup is a wonderful choice that’s also great for the environment (just about everything is made from 100% recycled materials). This combo brings an educational board book experience along with a highly-rated bathtub or pool-ready ferry boat toy, complete with two mini cars. “Set sail with the Green Toys Ferry Boat for a quick bathtub excursion or an extended trans-pool voyage.” Rated 4+ stars from over 11,500 happy parents. More Green Toys deals below. 

More Green Toys deals:

For more of the best kids’ deals available right now, you’ll want to head straight over to the ongoing Disney Twice Upon a Year sale, because it’s a big one. Toys, plushies, clothing, swimwear, and much more is up to 40% off right now with deals starting from just $4

And for the bigger kids, go checkout our roundup of LEGO’s new June 2021 sets, everything you need to know about the Amazon Fire HD kids’ tablets, the new youngster-friendly Amazon Echo Show, and the latest Tamagotchi styles

More on the Green Toys Ferry Boat:

The Green Toys Ferry Boat sports a fun two-color design and two colorful cars that will delight young children. It also features a spacious cargo area and a slide-out ramp. The open design also allows children to place action figures or other toys inside. Just like a real ferry, the toy is designed to float in water. The pontoon-inspired design keeps the vessel steady and helps prevent rolling.

