Never struggle with laces again, Xpand no-tie systems now from $6 via Amazon (Up 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Xpand (96% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering up to 40% off a selection of its highly-rated no-tie shoelaces. You can score the one-size fits all Xpand No Tie System with laces for $5.94 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s more than 40% off the regular $10 price tag and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year. Perfect for kids, adults, and seniors, the system combines the brand’s lace anchor and shoelaces for a no-tie needed solution. Simply install the lacing system and set to the desired tension, and you’ll be in slip-on/off heaven. They “automatically adjust with your feet to provide you with the highest level of comfort.” Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Now if the no-tie setup isn’t going to work for you, there are loads of options, in various colorways and styles, waiting on Amazon starting from around $2 Prime shipped.

But if you’re interested in the wonderful convenience of never having to tie those laces up again — maybe it’s that pair you mow the lawn in or take the garbage out with, or for folks not able to bend down and deal with them — there are plenty more options on sale in today’s Gold Box. From 2- and 3-packs to rounded and high-top options, there’s something for just about anyone on sale today at up to 40% off.

While we are talking footwear, head over to our fashion deal hub to refresh your summer kicks and wardrobe at a discount. Firstly, check out Nike’s new summer styles in celebration of Global Running Day, then dive into the Nordstrom Rack’s Sneaker Flash Sale as well as Eastbay’s latest event featuring deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more.

More on the Xpand No Tie System with laces:

SIMPLE AND COMFORTABLE: Simply install your Xpand Lacing System with the desired tension and slip-on / slip-off with no hassles day after day. Never have to worry about un-tied laces again!

WORKS FOR EVERYONE: Over 1,000,000 units sold with satisfied users from all over the world. Our no-tie laces work great for kids, adults, seniors and everyone in-between. Perfect for runners, walkers, athletes, and people with disability.



