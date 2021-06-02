Upgrade your desk with this triple monitor articulating mount at $63 on Amazon (50% off)

Dream Fit 2020 (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Triple Monitor Mount with Full Motion Articulating Gas Arms for $62.99 shipped with the code 9VMJJOBF at checkout. This is a 50% discount from its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This monitor stand can fit displays ranging from 17- to 32-inches in size, with VESA patterns of either 75×75 or 100×100. Whether you have an UltraWide with two smaller displays, or three screens of equal size, this stand is a simple way to clean up your desk. You’ll find that the two outer arms are gas-powered, making them quite easy to maneuver into place. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Do you only have two monitors on your desk? This stand makes it easy to mount them both for just $26 when you clip the on-page coupon. The main thing to keep in mind here is that there’s no articulating arms available, so moving displays around will be a bit more difficult. Also, it only supports screen sizes up to 27-inches. But, if your needs fall within those parameters, you’ll save quite a bit with this option instead of the model above.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking up to $100 off LG UltraWide monitors with other options priced from $213. There are a few different models available here, so you’ll want to browse all of the deals we’ve found. Whether you want an UltraWide display or a 1440p 144Hz monitor, it’s on sale today.

More on the HUANUO Triple Monitor Mount:

Conveniently frees up more valuable work space by elevating 3 monitors off of your desk, making your workstation spacious and clutter-free.

The fully articulating arms allow your monitors swivel, tilt and rotate to find an optimal view angle and position for comfortable work. Freely set your monitors to landscape or portrait mode!

Complete your work in 3 monitors at the same times with comfortable view position. Now you can enhance your work efficiency in comfortable work posture.

