ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal is also a selfie stick at a low of $30 (50% off)

VisionMagic (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ZHIYUN Smooth-X 2-Axis Smartphone Gimbal in white for $29.99 shipped with the code 50N9Y78I at checkout. Opt instead for the black model at the same price with the code 47DY2J8H. With a list price of $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and knocks 50% off its normal going rate, beating our last mention by $5. Zhiyun’s Smooth-X is a unique gimbal that’s designed to stabilize your smartphone while also functioning as a selfie stick. The 2-axis stabilization ensures that your photos and videos are rock-steady and the compact form-factor allows you to easily tote it around. Rated 4+ stars from over 200 happy customers, and you can learn more in both our announcement coverage and our hands-on review.

Wanting to take selfies, but find that a full-on gimbal would be a bit much? This selfie stick is just $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. One of the best features with this selfie stick is that it has a Bluetooth shutter button, which allows you to easily capture a photo while the arm is extended.

Do you need a new smartphone as well? Earlier today, we spotted the LG Velvet 5G on sale for $280 with its 48MP main camera on the rear. This would pair well with the Smooth-X to capture fantastic photos and videos that your current device might not be capable of. The Pixel 3 XL is also on sale for $180 today, should you be on a tighter budget.

Zhiyun SMOOTH-X Smartphone Gimbal features:

With innovative power of a phone stabilizer, Smooth-X is a 246g lightweight selfie stick which help you take beauty and steady selfie moment or Tik Tok videos smoothly like a movie/film.

An extendable body of 10.2 inches maximum length with durable aluminum rod is great for group selfie. Foldable design makes Smooth-X a portable and travel pocket size selfie stick gimbal.

Easily and wirelessly switch between portrait and landscape mode by double clicking “M” button on Smooth-X. Start recording your IG story or Tik Tok videos, vlogging and YouTube live streaming in your unique style.

