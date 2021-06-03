FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add Napoleon Dynamite, Limitless, Immortals, Land of the Lost, more to your library for $5 each

Microsoft is back with another weekly $5 movie sale. Our favorite discount this time around is Napoleon Dynamite, which normally fetches $15 at Google Play. This cult-classic features Preston, who lives with his grandmother and 31-year-old brother. Throughout the movie, you’ll follow Preston, his best friend Pedro, and others as they try to take the Student Body President titles from the “mean teen” Summer Wheatly. If you’ve never seen this movie, this weekend is as great of time as any to sit down, watch, and enjoy a good laugh with the family. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Not a Napoleon Dynamite fan? No worries, there’s quite a few other movies on sale down below.

More $5 movies:

Don’t forget about Apple’s latest TV show sale with prices as low as $10. You’ll find titles such as Mr. Robot, Friday Night Lights, Legion, Death Note, Planet Earth, iCarly, and many others here.

More on Napoleon Dynamite:

Napoleon Dynamite — Preston, Idaho’s most curious resident — lives with his grandmother and his 31-year-old brother (who cruises chat rooms for ladies), and works to help his best friend, Pedro, snatch the Student Body President title from mean teen Summer Wheatley.

