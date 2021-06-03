Add two HomeKit-enabled LIFX Color LED Bulbs to your smart home for $45 (Save $20)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering a 2-pack of LIFX Color E26 Edison Screw HomeKit Light Bulbs for $44.99 shipped. Matched direct from Best Buy. For comparison, Amazon charges $35 for a single bulb, and this kit regularly fetches $65 at Best Buy. This Wi-Fi-connected LED light bulb requires no hub for its smart functions. You’ll find that these bulbs work with Alexa, Assistant, and even Apple’s HomeKit, making them compatible with all three major smart home operating systems. They can be controlled as part of an automation or even through voice commands. LIFX’s LED bulbs output 800-lumens and can reproduce just about any color across the entire RGB spectrum. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While not HomeKit-compatible, Wyze Bulb Color is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. You can pick up two for $27 at Amazon, which makes the bulbs just $13.50 each. Featuring integrations with both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll still be able to use this bulb with Amazon’s entire Echo device lineup. Ready to learn more? Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

For other HomeKit-enabled lighting, check out this deal we found on Philips Hue’s Lightstrip Plus. It’s down to $90 right now, and with the bundled hub, brings $140 in value to your smart home. I’ve been a Philips Hue user for years, and can vouch for its reliability and color accuracy. If you’re looking for something to illuminate a larger area, then the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is a great option.

More on the LIFX Edison Screw HomeKit Light Bulb:

A smart, simple, bright (800 lumen), color lightbulb can take bedrooms to sleep-pods; kitchen tables to dining events; and living rooms to cinemas. Control with voice, app, sensors (not included) and partner integrations. With Wi-Fi you don’t need a bridge or hub to set it up. No extra bits of hardware will be cluttering up your surfaces – every bulb works straight outta the box. Works with Alexa, Google and Apple HomeKit and more.

