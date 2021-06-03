Amazon 1-day FlexiSpot standing desk and converter sale from $119 shipped (Up to 33% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official FlexiSpot Amazon storefront is offering up to 33% off a selection of its standing desk solutions. One standout is the 35-inch FlexiSpot Standing Desk Converter for $118.99 shipped. Regularly between $150 and $170, this is as much as $51 or 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Making use of a “smart X” alloy steel and wood structure” alongside a gas spring hovering system, this desk riser brings your workstation up an additional 35-inches with a vertical folding system. It also sports an “oversized” u-shaped keyboard tray for “flexible setup options like a 17-inch laptop or a full-sized keyboard and mouse.” This is an Amazon best-selling standing desk and carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,400 customers. It also ships with a 5-year frame and 3-year gas spring warranty. More deals and details below.

If you think you can get away with a smaller 32-inch model, take a look at the VIVO Standing Desk Converter. It comes in at under $110 shipped with solid ratings from thousands at Amazon. With “minimal assembly” required, this one provides much of the same feature set and goes from sitting to standing in “one smooth motion using the innovative simple touch height locking mechanism.”

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s FLEXISPOT Gold Box sale for additional deals on larger models, full-on rising desks, and more starting from $140 and with up to 33% in savings.

While we are talking about your desktop, check out this deal on Amazon’s sleek LED lamp at $19.50 Prime shipped as well as Amazon’s best-selling lap desk with built-in MacBook stand. This triple monitor articulating mount at $63 or 50% off the going rate might be worth a look as well for multi-screen setups and the like.

Flexispot Sit-Stand Workstations have a 5-year warranty for the frame, medium-fiber desktop, and a 3-year warranty for the gas spring system and other mechanisms. Feel free to spread out with an extra large desktop for your computer monitor, paperwork, and desk accessories as well as an oversized u-shaped keyboard tray that accommodates flexible setup options like a 17-inch laptop or a full-sized keyboard and mouse.

