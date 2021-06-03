FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Star Traders Frontiers, The Chronos Principle, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to gather up all of Thursday’s most notable price drops on Mac and iOS apps. Alongside this morning’s Beats ANC headphones and earbud deals, you’ll find some great offers on official iPhone cases, the latest M1 Mac mini, and much more in our constantly updated Apple guide. But for now we are focused on the day’s best deals coming out of Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of this morning’s collection include titles like Star Traders: Frontiers, The Chronos Principle, Thunderspace, mySolar – Build your Planets, Ninja Shadow, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ninja Shadow : The Samurai War: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lilium-Income,Expense tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal:  The Chronos Principle: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro – Prank Call: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Pilot Ground School: $80 (Reg. $100)

Mac: Brain App: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Desktop Stickers: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $20, Avengers $10, Monopoly Switch $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cubes : brain teaser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Poly Vita: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dig Dog – Treasure Hunter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Personal Tracker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agatha Knife: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Box Cat: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Timelime | Time tracking: FREE (Reg. $20)

More on Star Traders Frontiers:

Command your ship and crew as a space pirate, merchant, bounty hunter, and more in Star Traders: Frontiers – an epic space RPG from Trese Brothers Games. Venture forth into a massive open universe, rich with adventure and the lore of the Star Traders. Choose your path by assembling and commanding your custom crew and spaceship in a constantly evolving galaxy torn by internal strife, political intrigue, and alien threats. Will you fly as a pirate terrorizing shipping lanes, join the solar wars as a military captain, or track targets across the stars as a fearsome bounty hunter?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $20, Ave...
Best Android app deals of the day: Prune, ReactionLab 2...
Here’s how Prime members can claim Battlefield 4 ...
Nintendo confirms E3 showcase with over 40 minutes of u...
Best Android app deals of the day: Magibot, Persephone,...
Days of Play PlayStation Now sale is live: 1-year $45 (...
Add Microsoft’s official Xbox Stereo Headset to y...
Memorial Day Switch eShop game deals from $2.50: Overco...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, SkySafari Pro, and more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Joe’s New Balance updates your running gear with hundreds of styles under $60

under $60 Learn More
$35 off

Take $35 off these industrial DIY pipe shelves starting at just $15

From $15 Learn More
Orig. $700

Dyson’s refurbished ‘most intelligent cordless vacuum’ sees $270 discount to $430, today only

$430 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 3, 2021 – M1 iPad Pro $50 off, Eve HomeKit accessories from $40, more

Listen now
30% off

Stock up on highly-rated D’Addario guitar strings with these rare deals: 3-pack $10 (Up to 30% off)

From $10 Learn More
25% off

Save 25% on Philips’ Norelco OneBlade Pro with 14-length comb down at $60 shipped

$60 Learn More

Latest NZXT N7 Z590 motherboard delivers on looks and 11th Gen Intel support

Learn More