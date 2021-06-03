We are now ready to gather up all of Thursday’s most notable price drops on Mac and iOS apps. Alongside this morning’s Beats ANC headphones and earbud deals, you’ll find some great offers on official iPhone cases, the latest M1 Mac mini, and much more in our constantly updated Apple guide. But for now we are focused on the day’s best deals coming out of Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of this morning’s collection include titles like Star Traders: Frontiers, The Chronos Principle, Thunderspace, mySolar – Build your Planets, Ninja Shadow, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ninja Shadow : The Samurai War: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lilium-Income,Expense tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Chronos Principle: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro – Prank Call: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Pilot Ground School: $80 (Reg. $100)

Mac: Brain App: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Desktop Stickers: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cubes : brain teaser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Poly Vita: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dig Dog – Treasure Hunter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Personal Tracker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agatha Knife: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Box Cat: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Timelime | Time tracking: FREE (Reg. $20)

More on Star Traders Frontiers:

Command your ship and crew as a space pirate, merchant, bounty hunter, and more in Star Traders: Frontiers – an epic space RPG from Trese Brothers Games. Venture forth into a massive open universe, rich with adventure and the lore of the Star Traders. Choose your path by assembling and commanding your custom crew and spaceship in a constantly evolving galaxy torn by internal strife, political intrigue, and alien threats. Will you fly as a pirate terrorizing shipping lanes, join the solar wars as a military captain, or track targets across the stars as a fearsome bounty hunter?

